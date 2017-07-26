FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Soccer-Hull sign Czech defender Mazuch on two-year deal
#TopNews
#Business
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
POLITICS
In big win for Modi, Nitish Kumar teams up with his ruling BJP
Q&A: Anushka Sharma on being a creature of instinct
Bollywood
Q&A: Anushka Sharma on being a creature of instinct
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PAKISTAN
Pakistan council orders "revenge rape" of teen girl
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Soccer News
July 26, 2017 / 11:39 AM / in a day

Soccer-Hull sign Czech defender Mazuch on two-year deal

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Hull City have signed defender Ondrej Mazuch on a two-year deal from Sparta Prague for an undisclosed fee, the Championship team said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Czech international joined the second-tier team on trial initially, playing in their pre-season fixtures against Benfica and FC Nantes before being awarded a permanent contract.

"I'm delighted the club have given me this fantastic opportunity... Now the deal has been finalised, I can't wait for the new season to start," Mazuch told Hull's website. (www.hullcitytigers.com)

Mazuch, who won the Belgian league title with Anderlecht in 2010, is Hull manager Leonid Slutsky's second signing in less than a week, after midfielder Kevin Stewart arrived from Liverpool last Friday. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.