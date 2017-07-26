Soccer-Hull sign Czech defender Mazuch on two-year deal

July 26 (Reuters) - Hull City have signed defender Ondrej Mazuch on a two-year deal from Sparta Prague for an undisclosed fee, the Championship team said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old Czech international joined the second-tier team on trial initially, playing in their pre-season fixtures against Benfica and FC Nantes before being awarded a permanent contract.

"I'm delighted the club have given me this fantastic opportunity... Now the deal has been finalised, I can't wait for the new season to start," Mazuch told Hull's website. (www.hullcitytigers.com)

Mazuch, who won the Belgian league title with Anderlecht in 2010, is Hull manager Leonid Slutsky's second signing in less than a week, after midfielder Kevin Stewart arrived from Liverpool last Friday. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)