April 26 Hull City striker Oumar Niasse's red card and consequent three-match ban has been overturned after an appeal to the English Football Association (FA), the Premier League club has said.

Niasse, who has scored five goals in 16 appearances since joining Hull on loan in January, was sent off in the 25th minute of Saturday's 2-0 league win over Watford for a challenge on M'Baye Niang.

Hull successfully appealed to the FA over the decision and Niasse is now available for Saturday's league trip to Southampton. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)