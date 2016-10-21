LONDON Hull City defender Moses Odubajo has been ruled out for six more months as a result of fracturing his knee in training during the close season, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Right back Odubajo was a key figure in Hull's promotion to the top flight last term but has missed the early part of this campaign.

"Moses was assessed by surgeons in London yesterday who stated the player would be required to undergo more surgery to stabilise the fracture and this will be undertaken early next week," a statement said.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Tony Jimenez)