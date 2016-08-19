LONDON Aug 19 Hull City's interim manager Mike Phelan was able to make a joke when a fire alarm went off during his news conference on Friday but his frustration at the club's predicament was still evident.

"There's no alarm at this club, is there?" he laughed.

The former Manchester United coach knows, however, that without reinforcements arriving in the last 13 days of the transfer window for his skeleton squad, Hull will remain favourites to suffer immediate relegation following their return to the Premier League in May.

Phelan took over when Steve Bruce resigned last month after no new players had been signed.

Only 13 senior players were available for the opening league match last weekend, when Hull caused a sensation by beating the champions Leicester City 2-1.

"We face another game with the same group of players," Phelan said ahead of Saturday's visit to Swansea City.

"I mentioned last week that it could have been a big week this week but not a lot has happened.

"Everything gets tighter and tighter and the days are ticking away.

"The players are ready. They've been a credit to themselves and the club. We're prepared and ready for the challenge we will face." (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Alison Williams)