LONDON, Sept 16 Hull City's interim manager Mike Phelan said on Friday that he does not even know who will make the final decision about whether he is given the job permanently as takeover talks continue at the Premier League club.

"I don't know who is involved any more and how far discussions have gone," he told a media conference ahead of Saturday's game at home to Arsenal.

"That is possibly a frustrating thing from my point of view."

Phelan was Premier League manager of the month for August after taking over when Steve Bruce resigned before the season began, leaving newly-promoted Hull in apparent chaos.

Left with only 13 fit senior players, the former Manchester United coach inspired them to an opening victory over champions Leicester City and seven points from their first four games.

Players and supporters have urged the board to give him the manager's job. Hull are currently eighth in the Premiership.

"We are in discussions, we have had a week of trying to sort things out, but we're still at that stage," Phelan said.

"Nothing has transpired that has made me put pen to paper. There's still the takeover in the background and I find myself in the middle of that, trying to sort out my future."

More positively, Phelan is excited about the prospect of facing Arsenal, last season's Premier League runners-up.

"It fires not just myself up but also the players," he added. "They won't disappoint anyone who comes to the game. It'll be a great test.

"We have momentous games coming up and this is one of them." (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Catherine Evans)