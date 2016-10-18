Hull City defender Andrew Robertson will be out of action for up to eight weeks after injuring his calf in Saturday's 6-1 Premier League defeat to Bournemouth, the club have said.

The 22-year-old Scottish international has made 10 appearances for Hull in all competitions this season, including all eight of their league games.

"Andy Robertson is likely to be sidelined for up to eight weeks with the injury sustained against Bournemouth at the weekend," the club said on their website.

After a bright start to the league campaign, manager Mike Phelan's Hull have slipped to 16th in the standings after four defeats in the last five games.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)