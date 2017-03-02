Hull City manager Marco Silva has warned his players about the challenge they face in Saturday's Premier League trip to Leicester City after the champions raised their game following the sacking of manager Claudio Ranieri.

Leicester are 15th in the table after crushing Liverpool 3-1 on Monday, less than a week after Ranieri was dismissed following a dismal defence of their title. That win followed five successive league defeats for Leicester that had seen them slump into the relegation zone.

"They have had a change in management and when this happens there is normally a change in the performance of the team. We need to be ready for this situation," Silva told British media.

"What we really need to focus on is our own work and to do it to our best on the pitch," added Silva, who has himself sparked improved performances from struggling Hull since he was appointed in January.

Caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare is in charge of Leicester following the shock sacking of Ranieri.

A win would take second-bottom Hull level on points with Leicester, and Silva said his team needed to stay focused.

"We need to think game by game and right now we only think about Leicester on Saturday," added the manager, whose team host fellow strugglers Swansea City after the Leicester game.

