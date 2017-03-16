Manager Marco Silva wants Hull City to ignore history as they bid to register their first away win against Everton since 1952 when they meet in the Premier League on Saturday.

"Sometimes it's good to know what has happened in the past but tomorrow is a new story," Silva told reporters on Thursday.

Hull, who are currently 18th in the table, have only ever won once at Goodison Park and go into the game with a single away win this season while seventh-placed Everton have lost just once in 14 league matches at home so far.

"Everton are one team that feel really comfortable at home and they are strong. Of course we respect Everton," said Silva, who took over at Hull on Jan. 5. "We need to keep our good organisation during the game and we need to do our best."

Hull have lost 11 away league games this term but have not lost at home in 2017, having achieved three wins and a draw.

"We need to improve our away form. Of course we need to improve," Silva said.

"We achieved good results (at home) and that gives us confidence, but away it is not the same and we need to change that situation as soon as possible."

Hull will be bolstered by the return of midfielder Marcus Henriksen after two months on the sidelines through a shoulder injury but fellow midfielder Evandro Goebel is yet to recover from a calf problem.

