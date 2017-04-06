Britain Soccer Football - Hull City v Middlesbrough - Premier League - The Kingston Communications Stadium - 5/4/17 Hull City's Harry Maguire scores their fourth goal as Middlesbrough's Victor Valdes looks on Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

Hull City manager Marco Silva hailed his side's 4-2 Premier League win over Middlesbrough as their best performance since he took charge at the East Yorkshire club after they climbed out of the relegation zone on Wednesday.

Goals from winger Lazar Markovic, strikers Oumar Niasse and Abel Hernandez, and defender Harry Maguire ensured Hull's second consecutive league win and extended their unbeaten home run to eight games in all competitions.

"It was a very good performance and my feeling is that it was our best since I arrived here," said Silva, who replaced Mike Phelan in January, told the British media.

"There are still many things that we have to work on as a team but I am happy with our progress. We worked together and played as a team -- this is the only way we can change the situation that we are in."

With seven games remaining, Silva has urged his side to continue their fight for survival as he expects the relegation battle to go to the final game of the campaign.

"It's a big fight and we must continue our work. I don't have doubts that it will go down to the final days of the season," he added.

Hull, who have failed to register an league win on the road since August, visit fourth-placed Manchester City on Saturday.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)