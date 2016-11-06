LONDON Robert Snodgrass and Michael Dawson struck twice in three minutes as struggling Hull came back from a goal down to beat Southampton 2-1 at the KCOM Stadium on Sunday and secure their first Premier League win since defeating Swansea 2-0 on Aug 20.

Hull looked set to continue their dismal run of six straight defeats when Charlie Austin put the visitors in front from the penalty spot six minutes in after Maya Yoshida was dragged down in the penalty box by Curtis Davies.

The Tigers lost both starting strikers Abel Hernandez and William Keane to injuries in the first half-hour but substitute forward Snodgrass looked lively after replacing the latter in the 26th minute and eventually turned the tide.

Despite Hull being under the cosh for much of the game, Snodgrass conjured up a brace of second-half strikes, first firing home himself to level the score in the 61st minute and then launching a free kick for Dawson to head Hull into the lead.

Hull remain in the bottom three on 10 points, level with West Bromwich Albion but behind them on goal difference, with Southampton three points ahead of them in 10th position.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor in Stockholm)