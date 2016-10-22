Stoke midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri netted two fine goals to lead his team to a comfortable 2-0 win at struggling Hull City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Shaqiri put the visitors ahead with a brilliant strike after 26 minutes, cutting in from the wing before unleashing a dipping shot into the top corner.

The Swiss midfielder doubled the lead with a curling free kick five minutes after halftime to lift Stoke out of the bottom three.

Hull offered little in attack and slumped to their fifth league defeat in a row.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)