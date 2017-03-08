Hull City defender Andy Robertson has said that the club's Premier League survival bid hinges on their home form as they prepare for the visit of fellow relegation candidates Swansea on Saturday.

West Ham United, Middlesbrough, Watford and Sunderland all follow the Welsh side's visit to the KCOM Stadium, with Robertson targeting a positive run of results to ensure another season of top-flight football.

"We've got a few huge home games coming up and we need to make sure the KCOM Stadium remains a fortress between now and the end of the season, as we have done since the gaffer came in," the 22-year-old Scotland international told the club website (www.hullcitytigers.com).

"The KCOM is our bread and butter at the end of the day. You have to win your home games to give yourselves a chance. If you win your home games, you stay up."

The East Yorkshire club are on a five-game unbeaten run at home in all competitions since manager Marco Silva's replaced Mike Phelan in early January.

However, they fell four points adrift of safety when they were beaten 3-1 by Leicester City last weekend, extending a winless streak on the road to 13 league games.

"Not only did we let ourselves down at Leicester, we also let the fans down that travelled to support the team.

"We've now got to respond to that disappointment on home soil against Swansea at the weekend," he added.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)