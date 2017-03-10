Britain Soccer Football - Leicester City v Hull City - Premier League - King Power Stadium - 4/3/17 Hull City's Eldin Jakupovic celebrates after Sam Clucas scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Hull City goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic has urged his team mates not to be weighed down with pressure ahead of Saturday's vital Premier League clash against relegation rivals Swansea City.

Following a promising start to manager Marco Silva's reign, Hull are winless in three games, a run which has left them second-bottom in the table, four points adrift of safety with 11 games remaining.

"Everybody needs to be cool and easy, it's just another game," Jakupovic told reporters on Friday. "I have a feeling we have to take the pressure from our heads out."

Swansea have won five of their last eight league games to climb to 16th.

"We knew before the start of the season, we would be down there," the 32-year-old Jakupovic added.

"We have to fight. I make the pressure for me, because I know that if we keep a clean sheet tomorrow we're going to win."

Hull have not lost a league a game at their KCOM Stadium this year.

"We still have six games at home, and three over the next four weeks. We feel good when we play at home," Jakupovic said.

"We respect our opponent, but it is a really important game for us against Swansea and one that we need the points from."

Hull defender Curtis Davis, who has not played since January, has recovered from a hamstring injury and will be available to face Swansea.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)