Swansea City defender Kyle Naughton will miss Saturday's Premier League trip to relegation rivals Hull City with a hamstring injury which scans have revealed is not as bad as first feared.

The 28-year-old full back, who sustained the injury in the dying moments of last weekend's 3-2 home victory over Burnley, has been a mainstay in Paul Clement's side, featuring in all eight games since the manager took charge in January.

"Scans have confirmed the injury is not as serious as first thought..." the Welsh club said on their official website (www.swanseacity.net).

"The right back will sit out Saturday's trip to Hull City but is then due to be back on the training pitch in readiness for the following match at Bournemouth."

However, two players in contention for the Hull game are South Korea midfielder Ki Sung-Yueng, back in full training after a knee injury, and Ecuador winger Jefferson Montero, who has been recovering from a hamstring problem.

Swansea are 16th in the 20-team table with 27 points, six ahead of second-bottom Hull with 11 games remaining.

