Gareth McAuley’s powerful downward header was cancelled out by Michael Dawson’s late tap-in as West Bromwich Albion were held 1-1 at struggling Hull City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Dawson scored his third goal in his last five matches when he beat Ben Foster in the 72nd minute following Dieumerci Mbokani’s nod down, rescuing a point for the home side who were outplayed for large parts of the match.

McAuley looked set to be the unlikely hero after he evaded the home defence and sent a thunderous header past the helpless David Marshall in the 34th minute after being picked out by Matt Phillips.

Salomon Rondon put a header just wide in stoppage time following a frenetic final 15 minutes, leaving West Bromwich in mid-table on 17 points. Hull, who have won once in their last 11 matches, remained in 18th place on 11 points.

(Reporting by Ed Dove, Editing by Ed Osmond)