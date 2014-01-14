Hull City's owner Assem Allam (L) waves before their English Premier League soccer match against Fulham at The KC Stadium in Hull, northern England, December 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON The owner of Hull City says he will quit if the English Football Association does not allow him to change the club's name to Hull Tigers.

Assem Allam wants to drop "City" from the 109-year-old name and rebrand his Premier League club, but the idea has been met by fierce opposition from supporters.

"No one on earth is allowed to question my business decisions - I won't allow it," Allam told Sky Sports News on Tuesday. "And I'll give you my CV to give you comfort and show you what I have achieved.

"I'm here to save the club and manage the club for the benefit of the community - it will never, ever be the other way around, take it from me.

"But the community can say 'go away', and I will go within 24 hours."

Allam, the 74-year-old Egyptian-born businessman, bought Hull in December 2010.

When asked what would happen if the FA said he could not change the club's name, Allam said: "The same thing. It's a free country. There are no two ways about it - I have never said something and then gone back on it."

