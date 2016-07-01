Britain Football Soccer - Hull City v Derby County - Sky Bet Football League Championship Play-Off Semi Final Second Leg - The Kingston Communications Stadium - 17/5/16Hull manager Steve Bruce and Derby manager Darren Wassall Action Images via Reuters / Craig Brough/ Livepic

Steve Bruce appears set to continue as Hull City manager after the 55-year-old said he was fully focussed on preparing the club for the Premier League season.

British media has linked the former Manchester United central defender to the England job following Roy Hodgson's resignation after the country's shock Euro 2016 exit.

Bruce, who joined Hull in 2012, led the club to a money-spinning return to the England's top flight with a 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship playoff final.

"I am looking forward to joining up with my players and staff in Portugal next week for our pre-season training camp," Bruce told the club's website.

"I have been in contact with our board of directors and other officials at the club on a regular basis and I am confident we all understand what we need to do to be ready for the Premier League season ahead of us."

Hull will kick off their league campaign at home against champions Leicester City on August 13.

