Murray says health key to hopes of prolonging his career
World number one Andy Murray is confident he can stay at the top of the men's game and play on into his thirties - as long as he can keep himself fit.
Hull City's Adama Diomande has been banned for three games after the Premier League club opted not to appeal against the striker's violent conduct charge by the Football Association (FA).
The 26-year-old appeared to strike Bristol City's Marlon Pack during the final minutes of Hull's 2-1 League Cup win on Tuesday and will miss their Premier League matches against Watford, Southampton and Sunderland.
"Adama Diomande has been banned for three matches after being charged with violent conduct by the Football Association," Hull said in a statement on their website. (www.hullcitytigers.com)
As Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq head off into the sunset after long and illustrious careers, Pakistan begins a tricky period of transition looking for a new wave of players ready to fill a huge void left by the retired batting greats.