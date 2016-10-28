Britain Soccer Football - Burnley v Hull City - Premier League - Turf Moor - 16/17 - 10/9/16Hull City's Adama Diomande arrives at the stadiumAction Images via Reuters / Craig Brough

Hull City's Adama Diomande has been banned for three games after the Premier League club opted not to appeal against the striker's violent conduct charge by the Football Association (FA).

The 26-year-old appeared to strike Bristol City's Marlon Pack during the final minutes of Hull's 2-1 League Cup win on Tuesday and will miss their Premier League matches against Watford, Southampton and Sunderland.

"Adama Diomande has been banned for three matches after being charged with violent conduct by the Football Association," Hull said in a statement on their website. (www.hullcitytigers.com)

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Rex Gowar)