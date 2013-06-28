June 28 Premier League newcomers Hull City have signed Egypt international winger Ahmed Elmohamady from Sunderland for an undisclosed fee, they announced on Friday.

Elmohamady spent most of last season on loan at Hull, making 41 appearances and scoring three goals as they secured a return to the top-flight.

The move reunites the 25-year-old with manager Steve Bruce, who signed Elmohamady in 2010 when he was in charge of Sunderland.

"It feels great to be here permanently, especially after what happened here last season," Elmohamady told the club's official website (www.hullcityafc.net).

"It's going to be great to play in the Premier League again, especially with Hull City, and I am very much looking forward to the new season."

