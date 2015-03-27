LONDON Hull City have been fined 30,000 pounds ($44,700) for failing to control their players during a 1-1 draw against Leicester City this month, the English FA said on Friday.

The fine relates to an incident in the 68th minute when Hull players surrounded referee Jonathan Moss after defender Alex Bruce was booked for a challenge on Leicester's Riyad Mahrez.

Hull appealed against the charge but an independent commission found them guilty.

"Following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing, Hull City have been fined 30,000 pounds after an FA player misconduct charge brought against the club was found proven," the FA said in a statement on its website.

Hull, who are 15th in the Premier League table with 28 points, three more than 18th-placed Burnley, travel to Swansea City next Saturday.

($1 = 0.6709 British Pounds)

(Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)