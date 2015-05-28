Boxing: Joshua keen on Klitschko rematch after Wembley triumph
IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is eager for a rematch with Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko following the pair's thrilling fight at Wembley on Saturday.
LONDON Hull City forward Abel Hernandez has been suspended for three matches for punching Manchester United's Phil Jones during their 0-0 Premier League draw on Sunday, the FA said.
The fracas occurred in the 70th minute as the pair jostled during a corner -- though the incident was not seen by officials. Hull were relegated from the top-flight after the stalemate.
"Hernandez has been handed a three-match suspension, which must be served at the start of next season," the FA said in a statement.
"The forward admitted an act of violent conduct which was not seen by the match officials but caught on video."
The Uruguayan forward joined Hull from Serie A side Palermo for a club-record fee of 9.5 million pounds ($15.8 million) last year but scored just four goals in 25 matches in all competitions.
($1 = 0.602 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Tom Hayward; editing by Justin Palmer)
IBF, WBA and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is eager for a rematch with Ukrainian Wladimir Klitschko following the pair's thrilling fight at Wembley on Saturday.
GENEVA The United Nations' top human rights official hailed Pescara's Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muntari as an "inspiration" on Monday for leaving the pitch in protest after the player said he was booked for complaining about racist chanting.