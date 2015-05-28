LONDON May 28 Hull City forward Abel Hernandez has been suspended for three matches for punching Manchester United's Phil Jones during their 0-0 Premier League draw on Sunday, the FA said.

The fracas occurred in the 70th minute as the pair jostled during a corner -- though the incident was not seen by officials. Hull were relegated from the top-flight after the stalemate.

"Hernandez has been handed a three-match suspension, which must be served at the start of next season," the FA said in a statement.

"The forward admitted an act of violent conduct which was not seen by the match officials but caught on video."

The Uruguayan forward joined Hull from Serie A side Palermo for a club-record fee of 9.5 million pounds ($15.8 million) last year but scored just four goals in 25 matches in all competitions.

