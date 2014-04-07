LONDON Hull City season card holders have narrowly voted in favour of owner Assem Allam's plan to change the Premier League club's name to Hull Tigers despite the FA looking poised to block the move.

The Football Association will make a ruling when its council meets on Wednesday but its membership committee has already recommended the plans be rejected because of unpopularity with fans, despite Allam hinting he will sell the club if he loses.

Supporters have demonstrated at games against the change but 2,565 of those eligible voted "Yes to Hull Tigers with the Allam Family continuing to lead the club" with 2,517 voting to keep the current name, Hull said in a statement on Monday.

Fans' group City Till We Die said the result was "largely meaningless" while the Football Supporters' Federation said the ballot was flawed.

The club, already nicknamed the Tigers, are set to remain in the top flight after promotion last term and have 15,033 season card holders.

