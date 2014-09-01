Uruguay's Abel Hernandez (R) scores a penalty goal for his fourth, and his team's sixth goal against Tahiti during their Confederations Cup Group B soccer match at the Arena Pernambuco in Recife June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Hull City made a triple swoop on transfer-deadline day by signing Uruguay pair Abel Hernandez and Gaston Ramirez and Senegal captain Mohamed Diame, the English Premier League club said on Monday.

Diame, 27, played under City manager Steve Bruce at Wigan Athletic before moving to West Ham United. The signing of the powerful midfielder came just hours after Hull bought Hernandez from Serie A side Palermo for a club record fee of 9.5 million pounds ($15.8 million).

Hernandez scored 14 goals last season as Palermo won promotion. He has also hit seven goals in 14 appearances for Uruguay.

He made two appearances as a substitute at this year's World Cup finals.

The fee broke the previous record of seven million pounds paid to Tottenham Hotspur for midfielder Jake Livermore in June.

Hull also recruited Ramirez later in the day on a season-long loan from Premier League rivals Southampton.

"Gaston significantly improves our attacking options and I'm delighted to welcome him," Bruce told the club website (www.hullcitytigers.com). "He is yet another quality addition."

The 23-year-old has 31 international caps.

($1 = 0.602 British Pounds)

(Reporting by Tim Collings, editing by Ed Osmond and Pritha Sarkar)