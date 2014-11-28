LONDON Hull City manager Steve Bruce thinks he is "due a result" against Manchester United and is desperate for his side's poor run of form will end when they travel to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Bruce, who played for United as a rugged central defender for nine years, has not beaten his former club since becoming a manager and Hull have lost their last three league games.

"I always enjoy going back there. I think I'm due a result," Bruce told reporters on Friday. "I've been going a long time and never been able to beat them. I've had a couple of draws, but that's about it.

"I need everyone of them to play to a level that will cause Manchester United a problem and catch them on a bit of an off day."

United endured a testing start to the season under new manager Louis van Gaal, but after two consecutive victories they have climbed into the top four and Bruce praised the Dutchman for they way he has handled an injury crisis at Old Trafford.

"They've had unbelievable injuries, which they've dealt with," he said. "Has he (Van Gaal) been able to field his first-choice 11?

"They've been wracked with injuries, especially defensively. Marcus Rojo and Jonny Evans are key.

"Whether you're Manchester United or Hull, you need your big players fit. I don't think you can judge anything until you get your strongest team fit."

Hull midfielder Mohamed Diame is expected to return after missing Sunday's defeat by Tottenham with a knee problem, but striker Abel Hernandez is unavailable after returning to Uruguay for family reasons.

"There's one absentee and that's Hernandez," Bruce said. "He's gone to Uruguay to go and bring his baby home. He'll be missing Saturday and probably Wednesday."

(Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)