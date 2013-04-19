April 19 Hull City took a jittery step closer to Premier League promotion when they drew 0-0 at home with already-relegated Bristol City in the English Championship (second tier) on Friday.

Second-placed Hull, who spent two seasons in the Premier League from 2008-10, lead Watford in third position by seven points with Gianfranco Zola's side hosting Blackburn Rovers on Saturday in their third last game of the campaign.

Defeat for Watford and anything less than a win for fifth-placed Crystal Palace at home to Leicester City would see Hull join leaders Cardiff City in gaining automatic promotion to the top flight next term.

The teams finishing third, fourth, fifth and sixth compete in a four-team playoff for the final promotion berth.

Hull boss Steve Bruce, who twice led Birmingham City to promotion to the Premier League and also had spells in charge of Wigan Athletic and Sunderland in the top flight, has only been in charge of the east coast club for a season but has exceeded fan expectations.

Mohamed Gedo headed over the bar in the first half when the hosts carved out some half chances but Bristol also had opportunities either side of the break.

A nervous Hull, who lost 1-0 at lowly Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday, finally managed a shot on target midway through the second period but Robbie Brady's free kick was straight at the goalkeeper.

David Meyler also went close late on. (Writing by Mark Meadows; editing by Tony Jimenez)