LONDON, Sept 15 A Curtis Davies own goal gifted West Ham United a point after Hull City had twice taken the lead in a 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Monday.

Debut goals from Hull's club record signing Abel Hernandez and Mohamed Diame, facing his former club, were cancelled out in the second half by Enner Valencia and then Davies' turn-in.

Hernandez, who arrived from Italian side Palermo on transfer-deadline day, marked his debut for the hosts with a brilliant headed goal from Ahmed Elmohamady's cross in the 39th minute.

Ecuador's World Cup striker Valencia, another Premier League new boy, equalised for West Ham five minutes after the restart with a fantastic long-range strike that stunned the home fans into silence.

A familiar face then came back to haunt the visitors when Senegal captain Diame, making his Hull debut after joining from the Hammers, took advantage of sloppy defending to curl past former teammate Adrian after 64 minutes.

The celebrations were short-lived, with defender Davies accidentally turning in Diafra Sakho's shot three minutes later to give Sam Allardyce's 13th placed team a fourth point in as many games. Hull are 10th with five points. (Reporting By Sam Holden, editing by Alan Baldwin)