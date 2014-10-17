LONDON Oct 17 Hull City manager Steve Bruce wants his side to draw on their FA Cup final performance and take full advantage of Arsenal's injury crisis when they travel to the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Despite leading 2-0 against Arsene Wenger's side in the FA Cup final at Wembley in May, Hull squandered their advantage and Aaron Ramsey's extra-time winner gave Arsenal a 3-2 victory.

But with injuries to influential players such as Ramsey, German World Cup winner Mesut Ozil and France duo Laurent Koscielny and Olivier Giroud, Bruce is confident Hull can inflict further pain on the north Londoners.

"Last time we played against them we played to our maximum and that took us to extra-time," Bruce told reporters on Friday.

"We were close and it's only when you watch it back that you realise how close we were. It could have been so much more for us, but it didn't quite happen.

"Arsenal have got a few problems with injuries, let's hope we can take advantage.

"We played well against them in large spells in the FA Cup final, let's hope we can do it again."

Eleventh-placed Hull, who have nine points from seven Premier League matches, travel to Anfield to face Liverpool next weekend and the 53-year-old Bruce believes any points they gain from their next two matches will be considered a triumph.

"We go back-to-back against Arsenal and Liverpool," Bruce said. "If you can get anything out of them at all it would be a success.

"Not many go to the Emirates and win, the same for Anfield.

"That's the challenge in this league, it can be relentless. It's never easy going there. They're a really good side who can beat anyone.

"We're up against it, but let's go and enjoy it and hope we can catch them on a bit of an off day." (Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Toby Davis)