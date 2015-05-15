LONDON May 15 Hull City have suspended midfielder Jake Livermore after he tested positive for cocaine, British media reported said on Friday.

Livermore, who has made one appearance for England, failed a random drug test after the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace last month, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Livermore's suspension will be a blow to Hull manager Steve Bruce, whose side are scrapping to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Hull are 18th in the Premier League, the final relegation spot, with two matches remaining.

Livermore joined Hull for 8 million pounds ($12.6 million) from Tottenham Hotspur last year. ($1 = 0.6342 pounds) (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)