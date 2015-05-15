(Updates with Hull statement)

May 15 Hull City have suspended midfielder Jake Livermore after he tested positive for cocaine, British media reported on Friday.

The Premier League club issued a statement confirming that Livermore, 25, had been suspended but gave no reason.

"Following suspension by the FA the club has subsequently suspended Jake Livermore pending further investigations to be made by the FA and our own internal disciplinary procedures," Hull said in a statement on their website (hullcitytigers.com).

"The club is unable to make any further comment during this process."

According to the Daily Telegraph, Livermore, who has made one appearance for England, failed a random drug test after the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace last month.

Livermore's suspension will be a blow to Hull manager Steve Bruce, whose side are scrapping to avoid dropping into the Championship. They are 18th, the final relegation spot, with two matches remaining.

Livermore joined Hull for eight million pounds ($12.6 million) from Tottenham Hotspur last year.

($1 = 0.6342 pounds)