Jan 17 Hull City have signed Ireland striker Shane Long from West Bromwich Albion on a three-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League clubs said on Friday.

Long follows Croatia forward Nikica Jelavic through the arrivals door at the KC Stadium this week, adding much-needed firepower to Steve Bruce's attack that has scored 22 goals in 21 games this season.

"It's a club that's on the up, and I'm delighted to be a part of that," the 26-year-old told Hull City's website (www.hullcitytigers.com).

"After meeting the manager, and respecting what he's done in the game, I was happy to start a new part of my career here."

Long joined West Brom from Reading in August 2011 and has scored three Premier league goals this season in 15 appearances. (Reporting by Mark Young; editing by Toby Davis)