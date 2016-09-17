Football Soccer Britain - Hull City v Arsenal - Premier League - The Kingston Communications Stadium - 17/9/16Hull City's Robert Snodgrass celebrates scoring their first goal with Dieumerci Mbokani Reuters / Russell Cheyne/ Livepic

Football Soccer Britain - Hull City v Arsenal - Premier League - The Kingston Communications Stadium - 17/9/16Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger Action Images via Reuters / Lee Smith/ LivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Football Soccer Britain - Hull City v Arsenal - Premier League - The Kingston Communications Stadium - 17/9/16Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez celebrates with team mates after scoring their third goal Reuters / Russell Cheyne/ Livepic

HULL CITY 1 ARSENAL 4

Alexis Sanchez scored twice as Arsenal easily beat 10-man Hull City on Saturday, securing a third successive Premier League win for the first time since January.

Sanchez put Arsenal ahead after 17 minutes, deflecting the ball home after a Theo Walcott shot was pushed into the path of Alex Iwobi, before the hosts had Jake Livermore sent off for handball.

Sanchez's penalty was saved by Eldin Jakupovic, but Walcott doubled the lead 10 minutes into the second half when his effort was headed in by Hull defender Harry Maguire.

Hull's Robert Snodgrass pulled a goal back from the penalty spot, but Sanchez calmed any jitters in the Arsenal ranks when he rifled high into the net and Granit Xhaka rounded off the scoring with bullet finish from distance in stoppage time.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Neil Robinson)