Aug 7 German defender Robert Huth has been taken to hospital for tests after reporting to training with a mystery virus, his club Stoke City said on Tuesday.

Huth was due to take part in the Premier League club's final pre-season fixtures, but his sudden illness upon arrival at the club's Clayton Wood training facility raised immediate concern.

"It's a major concern so close to the start of the new season because Huthy is such an important figure for us," Stoke's manager Tony Pulis told the club's website (www.Stokecityfc.com).

"It takes a lot to knock Huthy back, but he was clearly not well, so we have sent him to hospital and will hopefully have the results of the tests on him tomorrow.

"We're just hoping he will be okay and it's not too serious."

While Stoke await further news on Huth's illness, Pulis confirmed interest was building in trialist Sebastian Boenisch.

The Polish international left back, who played in all of Poland's Euro 2012 matches, was released from Bundesliga outfit Werder Bremen and is looking to seal a move to the Premier League.

"Sebastian is available on a free transfer, so we're taking a look at him over the next couple of matches and we'll take it from there," Pulis said. (Reporting By Mark Pangallo; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)