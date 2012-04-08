By Mike Collett
LONDON, April 8 Manchester United moved eight
points clear in the Premier League title race on Sunday by
beating Queens Park Rangers 2-0 while Manchester City, who had
Mario Balotelli sent off, crashed to a 1-0 defeat at Arsenal.
With only six matches to play United, who trailed City for
most of the season until going top a month ago, have 79 points
while their faltering Manchester neighbours have 71.
Arsenal, whose winning goal from Mikel Arteta came after 87
minutes, are third on 61 points, two ahead of arch-rivals
Tottenham Hotspur who drew 0-0 at Sunderland on Saturday.
Balotelli, already sent off once this season and banned for
a stamp on Tottenham's Scott Parker, now risks missing most of
the rest of the run-in because of a lengthy ban.
United won at Old Trafford thanks to a dubious 15th-minute
penalty from Wayne Rooney and a trademark 68th-minute long-range
shot by Paul Scholes.
QPR were reduced to 10 men as a result of the penalty
incident when Shaun Derry was sent off for what was the softest
of touches on United winger Ashley Young who appeared to dive.
