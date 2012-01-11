LONDON Tottenham Hotspur continued their Premier League title push with a 2-0 win over Everton on Wednesday to put them level on points with second-placed champions Manchester United and three behind leaders Manchester City.

Goals in either half from Aaron Lennon and Benoit Assou-Ekotto lifted the north London club to 45 points from 20 games, eight clear of fourth-placed Chelsea who are a point ahead of Tottenham's rivals Arsenal.

After dominating the first half Assou-Ekotto's raking pass found pacey winger Lennon, whose touch was too good for Leighton Baines as he cut into the area. The England man then beat Tim Howard with a scuffed shot 10 minutes before the interval.

Tottenham's control extended into the second half and just after the hour Cameroon international Assou-Ekotto was again in the thick of the action when he fired an unstoppable 30-metre shot into the top of the net.

