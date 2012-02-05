LONDON Manchester United fought back from three goals down to draw 3-3 with Chelsea in a thrilling Premier League match at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Two penalties from Wayne Rooney and a header by Javier Hernandez kept the champions in touch with leaders Manchester City after Chelsea had built a 3-0 lead six minutes into the second half through an own goal by Jonny Evans, a scorching left-foot volley from Juan Mata and a David Luiz header.

But United, who dominated most of the first half, struck back with two penalties from Wayne Rooney after 58 and 69 minutes and Hernandez powered in a header seven minutes from time after Cech had saved a Rooney shot.

Manchester City stayed top of the table on 57 points, two clear of United with both teams having played 24 games.

"Of course it's two points left but, after we were 3-0 down, all the Manchester City players at home watching the game won't enjoy the way we fought back," Rooney told Sky Sports. "They can see we've got spirit and we will be there with them until the end."

Chelsea, without injured skipper John Terry and midfielder Frank Lampard and the suspended Ashley Cole, stayed in fourth place on 43 points, six behind Tottenham Hotspur who play at Liverpool on Monday.

In the day's earlier game, Newcastle United beat Aston Villa 2-1 to move above Arsenal into fifth place on 42 points.

Substitute Papiss Cisse scored on his debut to secure Newcastle's victory.

