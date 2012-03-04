Newcastle United's Shola Ameobi (front R) celebrates scoring against Sunderland during their English Premier League soccer match in Newcastle, northern England March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Shola Ameobi scored in stoppage time as Newcastle fought back to draw 1-1 against 10-man Sunderland in a heated northeast derby in the Premier League on Sunday.

Six yellow cards were shown in the first half-hour as rash challenges flew and tempers flared and Sunderland's 24th-minute goal was in keeping with that atmosphere.

Newcastle defender Mike Williamson pulled Sunderland's Michael Turner by the shirt and referee Mike Dean pointed to the spot with on-loan striker Nicklas Bendtner then striking the penalty into the bottom left corner.

Tension spilled over among backroom staff too with Newcastle's goalkeeping coach Andy Woodman sent to the stands after an altercation in the tunnel at halftime, television reports on ESPN said.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men in the 58th minute when Stephane Sessegnon swung his elbow into the chest of Cheick Tiote, who took a couple of seconds to fall to the ground clutching his face.

Newcastle waited until the first minute of stoppage time to make their man advantage count with Ameobi stabbing the ball into the right-hand corner to snatch a point for his sixth-placed team against their bitter local rivals.

At the other end of the table, Wolverhampton Wanderers slid into the relegation zone with a 5-0 thrashing by Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Russian Pavel Pogrebnyak scored a hat-trick and American Clint Dempsey added two second-half goals as Fulham jumped five places to eighth.

Champions Manchester United were aiming to narrow the gap on leaders Manchester City at third-placed Tottenham Hotspur later in the day.

City went five points clear on Saturday with a 2-0 win at home to relegation candidates Bolton Wanderers. They have 66 points from 27 games, while United are on 61 and Spurs on 53.

