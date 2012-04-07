Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale (R) falls forward through the air from the tackle of Sunderland's Craig Gardner (C) during their English Premier League soccer match at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, England April 7, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

LONDON Chelsea grabbed a late 2-1 win over an unlucky Wigan Athletic on Saturday to boost their push for third in the Premier League after Tottenham Hotspur could only draw while Liverpool also had to settle for a point as their winless run dragged on.

Tottenham's dire 0-0 draw at Sunderland means Arsenal can move back into third with a point at home to second-placed Manchester City on Sunday when leaders Manchester United, five points ahead, host Queens Park Rangers.

Chelsea opened the scoring through a clearly offside goal by Branislav Ivanovic only for Mohamed Diame to deservedly level but Juan Mata secured victory as the fifth-placed hosts went three behind Spurs and Wigan were left second from bottom.

Newcastle United, who won 2-0 at Swansea City on Friday to continue their strong form, are level on points with Chelsea in sixth.

Chris Herd's goal after a mistake by stand-in goalkeeper Doni looked to have given Aston Villa victory at Liverpool but Luis Suarez's 82nd-minute header made it 1-1 and avoided eighth-placed Liverpool's seventh loss in eight league games.

Third-bottom Blackburn Rovers lost 3-0 at West Bromwich Albion and Bolton Wanderers are just a point clear of danger following a 3-0 home defeat by Fulham. Basement side Wolverhampton Wanderers travel to Stoke City in the late game.

