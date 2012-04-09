Tottenham Hotspur's Luka Modric (L) is challenged by Norwich City's Bradley Johnson (R) during their English Premier League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League qualifying hopes received a jolt when they lost 2-1 at home to Norwich City on Monday while Newcastle United boosted their chances with a 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers.

Norwich had a host of penalty claims turned down but still secured a memorable Premier League victory at White Hart Lane to leave Spurs two points adrift of third-placed Arsenal who have a game in hand on their north London neighbours.

Newcastle, in fifth spot and looking to climb into the fourth and final Champions League berth, joined Spurs on 59 points but Chelsea can go fourth if they win by two goals at west London rivals Fulham later on Monday (1900 GMT).

Goals by Anthony Pilkington (13 minutes) and Elliott Bennett (66) either side of a crafty Jermain Defoe dink in the 32nd lifted Norwich to ninth, level on 43 points with Liverpool but with an inferior goal difference.

"I thought they bullied us a little bit. It was a difficult day for our boys at the back," Spurs manager Harry Redknapp told reporters.

"Credit to them ... I think they deserved it. We were disappointing," he added as Spurs stretched their poor run to one win in five league games.

Senegal striker Papiss Cisse scored his seventh goal in his last four league appearances as red-hot Newcastle reeled off their fifth victory in a row.

BEN ARFA MAGIC

The goal of the game against Bolton though came from French forward Hatem Ben Arfa who went on a stunning 70-metre run to open the scoring in the 73rd minute.

"He's got that bit of magic," said Newcastle manager Alan Pardew. "Hopefully it will persuade his manager to include him in the French squad."

Everton's 4-0 hammering of Sunderland put them in seventh spot on 47 points.

Second-half goals from Magaye Gueye, Steven Pienaar, Leon Osman and Victor Anichebe sank Sunderland.

Later on Monday, relegation-threatened Aston Villa host mid-table Stoke City (1630).

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)