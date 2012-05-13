Manchester City fans react before their FA Cup final soccer match against Stoke City at Wembley Stadium, in London May 14, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/Files

LONDON A Premier League season full of twists and turns reaches a defining climax on Sunday with Manchester City poised to end a 44-year wait to become English champions.

City, eight points behind holders Manchester United in early April, have reeled in their neighbours and head into their finale at home to Queens Park Rangers (1400) level on 86 points but with a better goal difference of eight.

United, who are away at Sunderland, must hope Roberto Mancini's side slip up against relegation-threatened QPR in what has boiled down to the closest title race in over 20 years.

"We are determined and completely focused on what we have to do," City captain Vincent Kompany, named Premier League player of the season on Friday, told the club's website.

"I can only tell you one thing, all the players will be ready for it. There won't be the need for talk or a lot of big words; people will know what they need to do on Sunday."

While City and United battle it out for the silverware, there are other issues to be decided.

Arsenal, who are away at West Bromwich Albion, are favourites to take third place and the remaining automatic spot in next season's Champions League. Tottenham Hotspur, at home to Fulham, and Newcastle, away at in-form Everton, are also in contention.

The final relegation place and a journey through the trapdoor to the Championship (second division) alongside Wolverhampton Wanderers and Blackburn Rovers will fall to either QPR or Bolton.

Rangers, who have the unenviable task of trying to gatecrash City's party, are two points better off than Bolton who must win away at Stoke to have any chance of staying up.

