England soccer coach Roy Hodgson leaves the pitch after a team training session at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northern England May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON England coach Roy Hodgson has made an instant impression on his players simply by speaking in his mother tongue after Fabio Capello's struggle to get to grips with the English language.

According to defender Joleon Lescott, Hodgson is a better communicator than his Italian predecessor whose stumbling, truncated sentences remained a feature of his news conferences after four years in the job.

"The biggest difference would be the communication side of things," Lescott told reporters.

"Obviously his first language is English so it is easier for him to communicate and he gets his point across pretty well."

Hodgson, who succeeded Capello as manager at the start of the month, took training at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium on Thursday ahead of his first match in charge against Norway on Saturday.

"Every manager has their own styles and their own way of dealing with things," midfielder James Milner said.

"The current manager has spoken to a lot of the lads and said what he expects of them and explained how he wants us to play.

"Individually, he has also pulled a few to the side and explained what he sees going forward.

"The current manager has his own style and it very different to the old one but that doesn't say one is right and one is wrong. You have to get as much as you can out of these managers because you can only learn from them."

With England's first match at Euro 2012 less than three weeks away, Hodgson has a number of injury worries.

Liverpool defender Glen Johnson limped out of Thursday's session while Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck trained on his own and left the session early.

Should Johnson fail to recover it could lead to a first cap for his Liverpool team mate Martin Kelly, who was called into the squad as cover on Tuesday.

England begin their Euro 2012 campaign against France on June 11.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)