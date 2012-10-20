LONDON Two goals by Juan Mata helped Premier League leaders Chelsea to a 4-2 victory in a captivating London derby at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday and Wayne Rooney was among the scorers as Manchester United stayed in hot pursuit with a 4-2 win over Stoke City.

Champions Manchester City were reduced to 10 men at West Bromwich Albion before going a goal down but hit back with two late strikes from Edin Dzeko to snatch a 2-1 victory.

Liverpool beat Reading 1-0 for a first home league win of the season. West Ham United overcame Southampton 4-1, Swansea City defeated Wigan Athletic 2-1 and Fulham also enjoyed a home victory, 1-0 against Aston Villa.

Arsenal face Norwich City later on Saturday.

Gary Cahill gave Chelsea a halftime lead at Tottenham but goals early in the second half by William Galllas and Jermain Defoe looked like giving Spurs boss Andre Villas-Boas a win against the club who sacked him in March.

Mata then struck twice before Daniel Sturridge added a fourth in stoppage time to lift unbeaten Chelsea to 22 points from eight games, four more than United and City.

Rooney scored an own goal to give Stoke the lead on the 10th anniversary of his famous goal as a 16-year-old for Everton against Arsenal that launched his career. He then scored two at the right end as United roared to victory.

City were reduced to 10 men after 23 minutes when James Milner was sent off and seemed set for defeat after Shane Long put West Brom ahead. Dzeko's introduction turned the match City's way, however, and he bagged a dramatic last-gasp winner.

