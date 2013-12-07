Stoke City's Oussama Assaidi (L) celebrates scoring the winner against Chelsea during their English Premier League soccer match at the Britannia Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, central England, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Manchester United manager David Moyes (R) holds the ball during their English Premier League soccer match against Newcastle United at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Manchester United's Robin van Persie (L) is challenged by Newcastle United's Mathieu Debuchy during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Manchester United crashed to a second home Premier League defeat in four days when they lost 1-0 to Newcastle United on Saturday while Jose Mourinho's Chelsea suffered a shock 3-2 defeat at struggling Stoke City.

Luis Suarez-inspired Liverpool climbed to second in the table with a 4-1 romp over West Ham United at Anfield and Manchester City slipped one place to fourth after being held to a 1-1 draw at Southampton.

Tottenham Hotspur travel to bottom club Sunderland later on Saturday while leaders Arsenal entertain Everton in one of two matches on Sunday.

Also on Saturday, Norwich City won 2-0 at West Bromwich Albion while Crystal Palace picked up their second successive victory with a 2-0 home win over Cardiff City.

(Reporting by Tim Collings editing by Alan Baldwin)