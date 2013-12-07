McIlroy rues cruel ricochet that leaves him five back
A shockingly unlucky break cost Rory McIlroy probably two strokes at the final hole on Friday, leaving him five strokes from the halfway lead at the U.S. Masters.
LONDON Manchester United crashed to a second home Premier League defeat in four days when they lost 1-0 to Newcastle United on Saturday while Jose Mourinho's Chelsea suffered a shock 3-2 defeat at struggling Stoke City.
Luis Suarez-inspired Liverpool climbed to second in the table with a 4-1 romp over West Ham United at Anfield and Manchester City slipped one place to fourth after being held to a 1-1 draw at Southampton.
Tottenham Hotspur travel to bottom club Sunderland later on Saturday while leaders Arsenal entertain Everton in one of two matches on Sunday.
Also on Saturday, Norwich City won 2-0 at West Bromwich Albion while Crystal Palace picked up their second successive victory with a 2-0 home win over Cardiff City.
(Reporting by Tim Collings editing by Alan Baldwin)
A shockingly unlucky break cost Rory McIlroy probably two strokes at the final hole on Friday, leaving him five strokes from the halfway lead at the U.S. Masters.
AUGUSTA, Georgia Justin Rose said a couple of key mistakes kept him from having a run at the lead in Friday's second round at the U.S. Masters and expected calm weather and faster greens to play to his strengths this weekend.