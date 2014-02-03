LONDON Norwich City and Newcastle United have been charged by the Football Association following a scuffle between Bradley Johnson and Loic Remy during a Premier League match last week.

"Both Norwich City and Newcastle United have been charged by The FA for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour," the FA said in a statement on Monday.

The charge relates to an incident involving Newcastle's Remy and Norwich's Johnson in which the pair pushed each other before Remy appeared to lower his head towards Johnson near the end of the 0-0 draw.

Players from both sides joined the fray before Remy and Johnson were sent off.

Johnson subsequently won an appeal against his suspension while Remy is currently serving a three-match ban.

The clubs have until Wednesday to respond.

(Reporting By Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond)