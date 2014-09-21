Manchester City's Frank Lampard reacts after scoring a goal against Chelsea during their English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON Frank Lampard, Chelsea's all-time record scorer, came on as a late substitute for Manchester City and scored their equaliser in a 1-1 draw at the Etihad as the champions ended his former club's perfect start to the Premier League season on Sunday.

Lampard, who scored 211 goals for Chelsea and is on loan at City from MLS side New York City, scored in the 85th minute after only six minutes on the pitch.

Andre Schuerrle had put league leaders Chelsea ahead in the 71st minute, five minutes after City defender Pablo Zabaleta had been sent off for fouling Diego Costa.

Lampard, third on Chelsea's all-time appearance list as well as scoring more goals for the club than anyone else, did not celebrate the goal which ended Chelsea's perfect start to the season although they stayed three points clear at the top with 13 points from their first five matches.

"It's a really difficult one. I'd be unprofessional if I came on and didn't do my job so I'm mixed with it," he told Sky Sports.

"I'm obviously pleased that the side I came on for got a draw. It's come up, I'm a professional and I didn't expect to come on and score. I'm stuck in the middle.

"The Chelsea fans were singing my name and it was an emotional day. It's not how I expected to say goodbye to the Chelsea fans. I woke up this morning and didn't know what I wanted from today so I'm glad it's out of the way. I guess this is a happy medium."

The result left Manchester City in sixth place on eight points, and their draw meant they had a better day than their arch-rivals Manchester United, involved in one of the most astonishing Premier League matches for years.

They were twice two goals ahead at Leicester first by 2-0 and then 3-1 with 33 minutes left, but Leicester came back to win 5-3 for their first league win over United since 1998.

Leicester were one of three surprise winners with West Bromwich Albion climbing off the bottom of the table with a 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur, their first league win of the season.

Crystal Palace came from behind to win 3-2 at Everton in their first victory of the league campaign.

