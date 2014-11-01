Chelsea's Eden Hazard shoots to score against Queens Park Rangers during their English Premier League soccer match at Stamford Bridge in London November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON League leaders Chelsea were made to battle for a narrow 2-1 win over strugglers Queens Park Rangers at Stamford Bridge as they maintained their unbeaten start in the Premier League on Saturday.

The winner came from Eden Hazard who scored with a 75th minute penalty after Charlie Austin had pulled strugglers QPR level in the 62nd minute.

Oscar had put Chelsea ahead with a curling shot with the outside of his right foot in the first half.

Chelsea moved on to 26 points from 10 matches and stayed four points clear of second-placed Southampton, who won 1-0 at Hull City with Victor Wanyama crashing home a speculative 40-metre shot after three minutes as the Saints won for the 10th time in 11 matches in all competitions.

Arsenal left Burnley without a win in their first 10 games by beating them 3-0 at the Emirates with Alexis Sanchez scoring twice and Calum Chambers also finding the net to move the north Londoners above West Ham United into fourth place.

West Ham, who slipped back to fifth, came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Stoke City at the Britannia Stadium.

Newcastle United maintained their recent revival with their third straight league win, beating Liverpool 1-0 at St James' Park with Spain Under-21 international Ayoze Perez scoring the winner 17 minutes from time.

Everton and Swansea City, who had Jonjo Shelvey sent off, drew 0-0 at Goodison Park while West Bromwich Albion won 1-0 at Leicester City with an own goal from Esteban Cambiasso just after halftime giving the Baggies the points.

Champions Manchester City host Manchester United on Sunday when Aston Villa play Tottenham Hotspur before Crystal Palace play Sunderland on Monday.

