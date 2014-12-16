Everton's Ross Barkley (C) shoots to score his side's first goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Queens Park Rangers at Goodison Park in Liverpool, northern England December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LIVERPOOL Ross Barkley scored a sublime goal as Everton beat Queens Park Rangers 3-1 at Goodison Park on Monday to subject the travel-weary Londoners to their eighth away defeat in as many Premier League matches this season.

Barkley picked up possession in his own half in the 33rd minute, exchanged passes with Romelu Lukaku before driving at the defence and unleashing an unstoppable left-foot shot into the top corner for his first goal of an injury-plagued season.

Kevin Mirallas doubled the lead after 44 minutes with a wickedly-deflected free kick. Steven Naismith headed a third goal eight minutes after the break before substitute Bobby Zamora notched a late consolation for Rangers.

Everton's first league victory since Nov. 22 lifted them above local rivals Liverpool into 10th place on 21 points while QPR, without a point away from home this season, remained 18th, four points above bottom club Leicester City.

In the absence of Gareth Barry, man-of-the-match Barkley was deployed in a deep midfield role alongside the tenacious Muhamed Besic and the 21-year-old excelled.

"Wherever I am on the pitch I try to affect the game," England international Barkley told Sky Sports television.

"Anywhere on the pitch I'll enjoy playing but to get the three points and three goals against a QPR side who played well was great."

Barkley's brilliant goal injected life into a stuttering Everton performance against the visitors who had been on the front foot for much of the opening half hour.

Mirallas' free kick and Naismith's deflected header, after a series of avoidable defensive errors, added a slightly flattering gloss to the home team's display.

QPR battled hard and scored a deserved 80th-minute goal when Zamora supplied a simple finish after keeper Tim Howard had parried Jordan Mutch's well-struck effort.It sparked a late flurry of activity as Everton substitute Samuel Eto'o blazed a low shot against the post and Barkley's tantalising cross was just too strong for Arouna Kone.

(Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Tony Jimenez)