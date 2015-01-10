Liverpool's Lazar Markovic (centre L) shoots to score during their English Premier League soccer match against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, northern England January 10, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON Liverpool edged nearer the Premier League's top four with a comfortable victory at Sunderland on Saturday although one goal was a poor return for their dominance.

Lazar Markovic's goal decided it at a windswept Stadium of Light where the hosts played most of the second half with 10 men after Liam Bridcutt was sent off.

Markovic also hit the crossbar, several other clear chances were created and squandered and Liverpool had a strong penalty appeal turned down as Sunderland offered precious little.

Victory, eighth-placed Liverpool's third in four league games, put them four points behind fourth-placed Southampton with 32 points from 21 games and was achieved without forward Raheem Sterling who was rested.

"It was an outstanding team performance today. We had great control of the game but I suppose the only disappointment is we did not have more goals," manager Brendan Rodgers told BT Sport.

"Our confidence is returning, this is a team that gets better and better as it goes on. It is a young group but they are developing very well."

Markovic put Liverpool in front after nine minutes with his first Premier League goal, the Serb bundling his way into the Sunderland area and firing a shot past Costel Pantilimon.

The 20-year-old, who is yet to show his best form since joining from Benfica in July, then hit a spectacular volley against the bar before former Black Cats midfielder Jordan Henderson struck the Sunderland post.

Bridcutt was sent off for a second bookable offence at the start of the second half.

Sunderland, who seem set for a relegation battle, had only one moment of hope when Adam Johnson's long-distance strike hit the underside of the bar and bounced clear.

Later on Saturday, joint-leaders Chelsea and Manchester City play Newcastle United and Everton respectively.

(Reporting By Martyn Herman and Michael Hann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)