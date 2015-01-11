LONDON Southampton ended Manchester United's 10-match unbeaten run and climbed above them into third place in the Premier League table thanks to a 1-0 victory at Old Trafford on Sunday.

After a tepid first half in which both sides failed to have a shot on target, Southampton substitute Dusan Tadic scored the winning goal in the 69th minute to condemn United to defeat and deflate the optimism that had returned to Old Trafford.

Southampton, who snuffed out United with a textbook away display, have 39 points from 21 matches, while United drop to fourth on 37 points.

Earlier on Sunday, Alexis Sanchez scored twice and created a third as Arsenal beat Stoke City 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium to move above Tottenham Hotspur into fifth spot with 36 points.

