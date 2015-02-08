LONDON Daley Blind's injury-time equaliser rescued a 1-1 draw for Manchester United against West Ham United on Sunday but a point was not enough to regain third spot in the Premier League.

West Ham created the better chances in a goalless first half as Enner Valencia forced two neat saves from David De Gea before James Tomkins had a shot blocked by the Spanish stopper.

The Hammers' perseverance paid off at the start of the second half when Cheikhou Kouyate scored a neat volley after juggling the ball in the box. United struggled to break West Ham down but Radamel Falcao squandered an opportunity when through on goal and Robin van Persie had a shot well-saved by Adrian.

But with time running out West Ham failed to clear their lines and Blind was on hand to guide the ball home from the edge of the box.

A draw for United keeps them fourth on 44 points from 24 matches, one behind Southampton, while West Ham remain eighth with 37 points.

Earlier on Sunday, West Bromwich Albion came from two goals behind to draw 2-2 with struggling Burnley, while Peter Crouch's late equaliser for Stoke City was enough to rescue a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United.

(Reporting By Michael Hann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)